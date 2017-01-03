Israel sorry for official's call to 'take down' UK minister
Israel's embassy in Britain apologized Sunday after an employee was recorded saying he wanted to "take down" a U.K. government minister who has criticized Israeli settlement-building in the West Bank. The Mail on Sunday newspaper published footage of senior political officer Shai Masot saying Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan was causing "a lot of problems."
