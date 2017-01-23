Health board to offer septic solutions
Madison County Health District board members Jennifer Piccione, Ruth Roddy and Teresa Ames discuss business with commissioner Chris Cook during the first meeting of the year. Seeking to be proactive on future sewage issues, the Madison County/London City Health District voted on Friday to accept a grant to fund repairs of old household sewage equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Payne (Jan '15)
|Mon
|MostIKnow
|4
|Ashley long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|annaliese
|208
|Madison Health protecting BAD Dr.
|Oct '16
|lilredhen
|2
|Anybody know Amy Sloan
|Oct '16
|Curious54
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC