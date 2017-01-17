Donald Trump wax figure unveiled in London museum
London's Madame Tussauds museum has unveiled a wax figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump days ahead of his inauguration. The figure, dressed in a navy suit, red tie and an American flag lapel pin, now stands in the museum's mock-up of the White House's Oval Office, next to other key leaders and politicians past and present.
