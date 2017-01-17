Donald Trump wax figure unveiled in L...

Donald Trump wax figure unveiled in London museum

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

London's Madame Tussauds museum has unveiled a wax figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump days ahead of his inauguration. The figure, dressed in a navy suit, red tie and an American flag lapel pin, now stands in the museum's mock-up of the White House's Oval Office, next to other key leaders and politicians past and present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Payne (Jan '15) Jan 15 Sohourner 3
Ashley long Dec '16 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
Anybody know Amy Sloan Oct '16 Curious54 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC