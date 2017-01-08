Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit 7 London-...

Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit 7 London-area homes in one night

London police hope to make an arrest after a spate of residential thefts blocks apart in a five-hour span October. There were seven complaints from residents on Washington Avenue, Maple Street and 1st Street in Madison County.

