Candlelight vigil for drug victims, families planned for Saturday in London -
Members of the London community are coming together to remember those lost to drug addiction, as well as provide information for those still fighting the battle. A candlelight vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the former London Primary School gym, 20 S. Walnut St. The objective of the event is to show support.
