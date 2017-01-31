Candlelight vigil for drug victims, families planned for Saturday in London

Candlelight vigil for drug victims, f...

Members of the London community are coming together to remember those lost to drug addiction, as well as provide information for those still fighting the battle. A candlelight vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the former London Primary School gym, 20 S. Walnut St. The objective of the event is to show support.

