BT shares plunge on cost of Italian accounting scandal

Shares in telecoms giant BT plunged by a fifth Tuesday after the London-based company warned of the cost of an accounting scandal at its Italian business and broad weakness in the global market. BT had said in October that it was investigating the practices of its Italian business, BT Italia, and had taken a charge of 145 million pounds On Tuesday, it said that it was tripling those charges to 530 million pounds following a more in-depth, independent review of the situation.

