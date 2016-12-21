The Latest: UK medics stage Syria 'die-in' protest
The Latest on the conflict in Syria where thousands more civilians and rebels are expected to leave the eastern part of the city of Aleppo under a key cease-fire deal : Doctors, nurses and medics have staged a protest outside Parliament in London against the attacks on their professional colleagues trying to save lives in Syria's civil war. Saturday's demonstration by health charity Medact featured a variation of a sit-in protest it called a "die-in," in which medical practitioners lay prone on the pavement outside the Houses of Parliament.
