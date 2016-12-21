Suspect in death of good Samaritan he...

Suspect in death of good Samaritan held on $550K bail

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Madison Press

A man charged with killing a good Samaritan who police say intervened in an assault on a woman outside a Connecticut bar has been held on $550,000 cash bail. Dante Hughes was detained after an arraignment Thursday on murder and domestic violence charges in New London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley long Dec 10 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
Anybody know Amy Sloan Oct '16 Curious54 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC