Suspect in death of good Samaritan held on $550K bail
A man charged with killing a good Samaritan who police say intervened in an assault on a woman outside a Connecticut bar has been held on $550,000 cash bail. Dante Hughes was detained after an arraignment Thursday on murder and domestic violence charges in New London.
