Rocking Horse hires new CEO -
The former CEO of an area mental health organization has been named the top leader of Rocking Horse Center, the healthcare provider announced this week. Kent Youngman will officially take on the role at the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
