Report criticizes lack of transparency in IS fight
A report released Monday by Airwars, a London-based project aimed at tracking the U.S.-led coalition's air strikes targeting the Islamic State group, criticized the coalition's lack of transparency when assessing civilian casualties. Coalition airstrikes have been critical in the fight against IS in Iraq where Iraqi forces are currently trying to push the militant group out of Mosul.
