Report criticizes lack of transparenc...

Report criticizes lack of transparency in IS fight

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Madison Press

A report released Monday by Airwars, a London-based project aimed at tracking the U.S.-led coalition's air strikes targeting the Islamic State group, criticized the coalition's lack of transparency when assessing civilian casualties. Coalition airstrikes have been critical in the fight against IS in Iraq where Iraqi forces are currently trying to push the militant group out of Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley long Dec 10 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
Anybody know Amy Sloan Oct '16 Curious54 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC