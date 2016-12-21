Prison farm tours attract 32

Prison farm tours attract 32

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Madison Press

Demonstrators protest the closure of prison farms in May outside London Correctional Institution as the prison's dairy cows began to be auctioned off. Thirty-two people - mostly young farmers - braved Tuesday's rain and mud for an inside look at 1,296 agricultural acres up for lease at Madison County's two state prisons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley long Dec 10 Wondering 1
Christine hiles????? Nov '16 Peace 2
News London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11) Oct '16 Still Searching 14
Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12) Oct '16 annaliese 208
Madison Health protecting BAD Dr. Oct '16 lilredhen 2
Anybody know Amy Sloan Oct '16 Curious54 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

London, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC