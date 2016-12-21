Panel rejects British company's $1.3B case against Indonesia
An international tribunal has ruled against a London-listed mining company seeking $1.3 billion in compensation from Indonesia's government for terminating coal mining licenses that were forged by an Indonesian business partner. The World Bank-affiliated International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ruled earlier this week that Churchill Mining's entire investment in East Kalimantan was tainted by the fraud and wasn't protected by international investment treaties.
