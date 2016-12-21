Mistletoe and Holly -

Tuesday Dec 20

Oh, boy gosh, by golly, it's time for the Madison County Arts Council's 19th annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert, which took place Sunday evening at the First United Methodist Church in London. At right, vocalist Bill Ruhlen sings Frank Sinatra's Christmas classic, "Mistletoe and Holly."

London, OH

