Mistletoe and Holly -
Oh, boy gosh, by golly, it's time for the Madison County Arts Council's 19th annual Sounds of the Season holiday concert, which took place Sunday evening at the First United Methodist Church in London. At right, vocalist Bill Ruhlen sings Frank Sinatra's Christmas classic, "Mistletoe and Holly."
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|annaliese
|208
|Madison Health protecting BAD Dr.
|Oct '16
|lilredhen
|2
|Anybody know Amy Sloan
|Oct '16
|Curious54
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
