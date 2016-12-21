Man who dissolved UK police officer in acid gets life term

A judge in London has given a crystal meth addict a life term in prison for killing a police officer during a bondage sex session and then attempting to cook and eat his body parts. Judge Nicholas Hilliard sentenced Stefano Brizzi on Monday to life in prison with at least 24 years to serve for killing 59-year-old Gordon Semple, whose dissolving body was found in an acid bath.

