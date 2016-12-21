London driver charged with felonies i...

London driver charged with felonies in January crash that killed unborn baby -

Wednesday Dec 14

A London man is facing felony charges for allegedly causing a crash last winter that caused a woman to lose her unborn child during her third trimester of pregnancy. George Sargent, 26, was driving on State Route 142 on Jan. 12 when he allegedly crossed over the median into the other lane.

