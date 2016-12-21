Legion hosts toy drive -
The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 105, of London, hosted a toy drive. Items were donated to the London Fire Department and Madison County Department of Job and Family Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|annaliese
|208
|Madison Health protecting BAD Dr.
|Oct '16
|lilredhen
|2
|Anybody know Amy Sloan
|Oct '16
|Curious54
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC