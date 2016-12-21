Hensel resigns as London library director -
The organization's director and long-time employee will resign from his position Dec. 31 to take on a new challenge as director of a library in a Dayton suburb. "I've had a great time serving this community over the last 20 years," Hensel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|1
|Christine hiles?????
|Nov '16
|Peace
|2
|London schools treasurer resigns amid rifts (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Still Searching
|14
|Paranormal Witness Werewolf (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|annaliese
|208
|Madison Health protecting BAD Dr.
|Oct '16
|lilredhen
|2
|Anybody know Amy Sloan
|Oct '16
|Curious54
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC