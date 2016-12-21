Hensel resigns as London library dire...

Hensel resigns as London library director -

Wednesday Dec 21

The organization's director and long-time employee will resign from his position Dec. 31 to take on a new challenge as director of a library in a Dayton suburb. "I've had a great time serving this community over the last 20 years," Hensel said.

