George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London
George Michael's former longtime partner and his current boyfriend have both spoken of their sadness at his death from apparent heart failure as mourners continued to gather outside his home in London. Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz tweeted "I will never stop missing you" to Michael.
