Delroy Lindo helps Newark mayor feed homeless

The mayor of New Jersey's largest city has gotten an assist from actor Delroy Lindo in his efforts to feed the homeless. Lindo joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at a high school on Friday to feed residents as part of a program to bring holiday cheer.

