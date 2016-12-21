Crutchfield Hatton has new role at Madison Health
Jennifer Crutchfield Hatton is nationally certified as a family nurse practitioner by both the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Credentialing Center . A nurse practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse who is trained and educated to provide health maintenance and promotion through the diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses and chronic conditions.
