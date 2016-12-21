Birth announcements

Kyle and Cortney Alspaugh , of London, announce the birth of a son, Collin Wyatt Alspaugh, born Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at Dublin Methodist Hospital in Dublin. Corey Barrientos and Tarrah L. Mercer , of London, announce the birth of a daughter, Jazmine Rosalee, born Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Madison Health in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.