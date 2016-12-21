Arrests follow Christmas morning street brawl in England
It took police units, police dogs and a helicopter to control a massive Christmas morning brawl in the town of Woking, England. Police said four people were arrested in a fight that broke out early on Christmas morning and involved as many as 100 people in the town located 25 miles southwest of London.
