Van hits pedestrians in London, 'numb...

Van hits pedestrians in London, 'number of casualties' reported

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians, authorities report. Officers were called to the scene at 12:20 a.m. Monday on Seven Sisters Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 15 min George Justapose 164,521
Attorneys have been contacted 28 min Willie and Neil 11
Dem win in Ga 37 min funny 5
Democrats No LONGER The Party Of Your Fathers 39 min wowed 9
Chaturbate 2 hr Jer King 1
Walk to Emmaus DECEPTION or NOt? (Nov '12) 8 hr Phil GG 714
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 13 hr Princess Hey 1,637
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC