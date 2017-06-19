Van hits pedestrians in London, 'number of casualties' reported
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians, authorities report. Officers were called to the scene at 12:20 a.m. Monday on Seven Sisters Road.
