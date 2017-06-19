Shooting Investigation In Laurel Co.

Tuesday Jun 20

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky The Laurel County Sheriff's Office confirms that there has been a shooting on KY 229 south of London. Not many details have been released, but the sheriff's office said that there is no danger to the public.

