Reader to Reader: June 10

Reader to Reader: June 10

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The London Free Press

The May Court Club of London presented its second annual Take to the Trail for Nutrition on May 27. Enthusiastic participants took to the Boler Mountain trails for both the five-kilometre walk or run or the one-kilometre family walk. Proceeds of $6,500 will help fund May Court's school nutrition program, which serves 97 London area schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min CCR 164,215
World coal production just saw its biggest drop... 1 hr Your dumb 3
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 1,618
Real crimes crooked Hillary did 3 hr Your dumb 18
Ambulance Inc of Laurel County (May '11) 4 hr KjE284 21
levi jackson state park 13 hr No-one special 42
Ricky Smallwood 15 hr Jacob 5
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC