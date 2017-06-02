Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities
LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday. LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|Betty
|164,167
|Dem run out of town hall
|1 hr
|Libs always lie
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Litmus
|778
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,590
|who do girl like more country boys or city boys? (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|hjiuo
|1,064
|Hells Angels said they are opening a Club House... (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|Crazy train
|28
|steven wilson from jackson county worked at wal...
|16 hr
|robinson stave
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC