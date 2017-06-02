Police say terror attack in London, r...

Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday. LMPD had been searching for Beverly "Ray" Ross, who was last seen near the 2300 block of 36th Street around 1 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min Betty 164,167
Dem run out of town hall 1 hr Libs always lie 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Litmus 778
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 6 hr Princess Hey 1,590
who do girl like more country boys or city boys? (Oct '08) 9 hr hjiuo 1,064
Hells Angels said they are opening a Club House... (Oct '11) 14 hr Crazy train 28
steven wilson from jackson county worked at wal... 16 hr robinson stave 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC