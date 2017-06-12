Overcoming addiction: Aprila s story -
April Wallace's story with addiction started when she was an adolescent. Her story is one of self-medication and total dependence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|CCR
|164,215
|World coal production just saw its biggest drop...
|1 hr
|Your dumb
|3
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,618
|Real crimes crooked Hillary did
|3 hr
|Your dumb
|18
|Ambulance Inc of Laurel County (May '11)
|4 hr
|KjE284
|21
|levi jackson state park
|13 hr
|No-one special
|42
|Ricky Smallwood
|15 hr
|Jacob
|5
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC