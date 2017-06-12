Overcoming addiction: Aprila s story -
April Wallace's story with addiction started when she was an adolescent. Her story is one of self-medication and total dependence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorneys have been contacted
|6 hr
|mom
|10
|We Need Workplace Reform
|6 hr
|for sure
|2
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Granny
|1,626
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|Paul
|164,372
|Dem want mentally ill dead
|9 hr
|Big truth
|3
|Dem war on women
|9 hr
|trump
|2
|wreck on 192 at 5pm 6/16/2017
|10 hr
|neandrithols
|4
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC