One Person Dead, Two Others Injured In Lincoln County Crash
Reportedly the driver of the truck was thrown from the vehicle, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers of the truck were flown to UK Medical Center with injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|4 min
|Princess Hey
|1,637
|Trucker uncuttofit
|10 min
|Charles
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|usa
|164,496
|Walk to Emmaus DECEPTION or NOt? (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|John
|713
|Needs boy rottweiler to breed with! (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|Marcos silva
|109
|Trump at 50%
|9 hr
|It true
|9
|Real crimes crooked Hillary did
|9 hr
|put her in jail
|21
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC