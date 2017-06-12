Nation-Now 38 mins ago 9:08 p.m.McCai...

Nation-Now 38 mins ago 9:08 p.m.McCain: America's standing was better under Obama than Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: WHAS11

Sen. John McCain has given blistering reviews of President Obama's foreign policy in the past, but after President Trump's response to a terrorist attack in London, the Arizona Republican says America's standing abroad was better off under the last president. Earlier this month, Trump attacked Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, on Twitter less than 24 hours after eight people were killed and dozens were wounded during a terrorist attack in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attorneys have been contacted 6 hr mom 10
We Need Workplace Reform 6 hr for sure 2
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 6 hr Granny 1,626
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 hr Paul 164,372
Dem want mentally ill dead 9 hr Big truth 3
Dem war on women 9 hr trump 2
wreck on 192 at 5pm 6/16/2017 10 hr neandrithols 4
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC