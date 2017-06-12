Nation-Now 38 mins ago 9:08 p.m.McCain: America's standing was better under Obama than Trump
Sen. John McCain has given blistering reviews of President Obama's foreign policy in the past, but after President Trump's response to a terrorist attack in London, the Arizona Republican says America's standing abroad was better off under the last president. Earlier this month, Trump attacked Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London, on Twitter less than 24 hours after eight people were killed and dozens were wounded during a terrorist attack in the city.
