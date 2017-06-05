More Canadians seeking disability benefits have denials overturned on appeal

Nearly half the Canadians who seek to have decisions denying them access to Canada Pension Plan disability benefits are successfully appealing the rulings - a statistic that is giving experts cause for concern. The figures illustrate what has happened in the year since Canada's auditor general excoriated the government for its handling of CPP disability appeals, which provides stipends to Canadians who are unable to work due to disability.

