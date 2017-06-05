More Canadians seeking disability ben...

More Canadians seeking disability benefits have denials overturned on appeal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Telegram

Nearly half the Canadians who seek to have decisions denying them access to Canada Pension Plan disability benefits are successfully appealing the rulings - a statistic that is giving experts cause for concern. The figures illustrate what has happened in the year since Canada's auditor general excoriated the government for its handling of CPP disability appeals, which provides stipends to Canadians who are unable to work due to disability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min Betty 164,167
Dem run out of town hall 1 hr Libs always lie 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Litmus 778
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 6 hr Princess Hey 1,590
who do girl like more country boys or city boys? (Oct '08) 9 hr hjiuo 1,064
Hells Angels said they are opening a Club House... (Oct '11) 14 hr Crazy train 28
steven wilson from jackson county worked at wal... 16 hr robinson stave 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC