More Canadians seeking disability benefits have denials overturned on appeal
Nearly half the Canadians who seek to have decisions denying them access to Canada Pension Plan disability benefits are successfully appealing the rulings - a statistic that is giving experts cause for concern. The figures illustrate what has happened in the year since Canada's auditor general excoriated the government for its handling of CPP disability appeals, which provides stipends to Canadians who are unable to work due to disability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|Betty
|164,167
|Dem run out of town hall
|1 hr
|Libs always lie
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Litmus
|778
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,590
|who do girl like more country boys or city boys? (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|hjiuo
|1,064
|Hells Angels said they are opening a Club House... (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|Crazy train
|28
|steven wilson from jackson county worked at wal...
|16 hr
|robinson stave
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC