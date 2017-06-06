There are on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Yesterday, titled Mark Wright slammed for retweeting Trump's anti-terror messages. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

Sadiq Khan , London's first Muslim mayor, said to the crowd Monday, " London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life". Trump once again took one of Khan's comments out of context, hammering him a second time for telling Londoners they have "no reason to be alarmed".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.