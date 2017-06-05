London Bus Update

London Bus UpdateYou may find some of this relevant and/or of interest.Oxford Street slim-downLast November TfL issued a consultation proposing to remove several buses from Oxford Street. Next weekend the first fruits of their cull are taking place, and six bus routes are being diverted or shortened.» Route 6 will no longer pass down Oxford Street or Regent Street, and will run instead via Park Lane and Piccadilly instead.

