London Bus Update
London Bus UpdateYou may find some of this relevant and/or of interest.Oxford Street slim-downLast November TfL issued a consultation proposing to remove several buses from Oxford Street. Next weekend the first fruits of their cull are taking place, and six bus routes are being diverted or shortened.» Route 6 will no longer pass down Oxford Street or Regent Street, and will run instead via Park Lane and Piccadilly instead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamond Geezer.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,165
|Homosexuals in the Church
|2 hr
|Dr Reality
|40
|Women having sex with their best friends husband (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Fact
|47
|Is speech a disability? (Apr '11)
|15 hr
|enraged
|89
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,609
|London City Council
|18 hr
|Dumber for Reading
|9
|Real crimes crooked Hillary did
|19 hr
|Hillary for Prison
|13
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC