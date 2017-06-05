London Bus Update

London Bus Update

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Diamond Geezer

London Bus UpdateYou may find some of this relevant and/or of interest.Oxford Street slim-downLast November TfL issued a consultation proposing to remove several buses from Oxford Street. Next weekend the first fruits of their cull are taking place, and six bus routes are being diverted or shortened.» Route 6 will no longer pass down Oxford Street or Regent Street, and will run instead via Park Lane and Piccadilly instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamond Geezer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min ChromiuMan 164,165
Homosexuals in the Church 2 hr Dr Reality 40
Women having sex with their best friends husband (Jul '09) 4 hr Fact 47
Is speech a disability? (Apr '11) 15 hr enraged 89
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 17 hr Princess Hey 1,609
London City Council 18 hr Dumber for Reading 9
Real crimes crooked Hillary did 19 hr Hillary for Prison 13
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC