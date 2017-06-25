Joyce Bruner

Joyce Bruner

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Republic

Joyce Ann Adams Bruner, 71, of Columbus, passed away at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Joyce was born June 13, 1946, in Manchester, Kentucky, to the late Clarence Preston Adams and Mary Jane Asher Adams.

