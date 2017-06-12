Jeremy Corbyn, the 'unelectable' politician who could become British prime minister

Yet despite all the insults, and the expectations of people even in his own party, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has a real shot at becoming Britain's next prime minister displacing Theresa May. Despite the naysayers, fellow Labour MP Emily Thornberry has said: "If all of this was an audition to be Prime Minister, Jeremy Corbyn has passed with flying colours." Political analysts have said it's precisely Corbyn's "unpolished" aura that has seen the electorate warm to him against the "slick robots that are well past their use-by date".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.