Jeremy Corbyn, the 'unelectable' poli...

Jeremy Corbyn, the 'unelectable' politician who could become British prime minister

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Yet despite all the insults, and the expectations of people even in his own party, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has a real shot at becoming Britain's next prime minister displacing Theresa May. Despite the naysayers, fellow Labour MP Emily Thornberry has said: "If all of this was an audition to be Prime Minister, Jeremy Corbyn has passed with flying colours." Political analysts have said it's precisely Corbyn's "unpolished" aura that has seen the electorate warm to him against the "slick robots that are well past their use-by date".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min CCR 164,215
World coal production just saw its biggest drop... 1 hr Your dumb 3
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 1,618
Real crimes crooked Hillary did 3 hr Your dumb 18
Ambulance Inc of Laurel County (May '11) 4 hr KjE284 21
levi jackson state park 13 hr No-one special 42
Ricky Smallwood 15 hr Jacob 5
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC