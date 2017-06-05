Incredible colour photos show British...

Incredible colour photos show British spirit during Blitz

The Blitz has never looked so cheery! Incredible photos show how Britain kept calm and carried on with bunker parties, cups of tea - and making sure the milk still got delivered! Incredible colourised pictures have brought World War Two Britain's famous Blitz spirit to life to remind the country how it's always reacted in the face of terror. From a milkman doing his round through a trail of destruction to men assessing the damage caused by an air raid on Elephant and Castle road in London, these images encapsulate Britain's strength.

