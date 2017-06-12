Eric Conn's Attorney Warns Of Scam Ta...

Eric Conn's Attorney Warns Of Scam Targeting Former Conn Clients

Eric Conn's lawyer is warning about a scam targeting former clients of the former Kentucky attorney now on the run from the FBI. Ned Pillersdorf posted on his Facebook page about the issue.

