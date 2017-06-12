Eric Conn's Attorney Warns Of Scam Targeting Former Conn Clients
Eric Conn's lawyer is warning about a scam targeting former clients of the former Kentucky attorney now on the run from the FBI. Ned Pillersdorf posted on his Facebook page about the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats No LONGER The Party Of Your Fathers
|10 min
|Rush Limpbaw
|8
|Dem want mentally ill dead
|32 min
|trump
|8
|Trump at 50%
|35 min
|trump
|6
|Dem war on women
|37 min
|trump
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|ChromiuMan
|164,410
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,629
|AJs Diner, old cart track resturant
|4 hr
|Denneth
|1
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC