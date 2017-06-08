Dozens of Boko Haram fighters attack northeast Nigeria town
The statement by Lieutenant-Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Department, said: "The situation in Maiduguri is under control". The Borno state government has called for calm following the attack on a town in Born by Boko Haram fighters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Older Women Wearing Short Shorts!!!! (Jul '10)
|18 min
|Bigsexy 42
|172
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|43 min
|another viewer
|164,281
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|59 min
|Princess Hey
|1,603
|Homosexuals in the Church
|1 hr
|hmmm
|24
|Tanning bed bulbs
|5 hr
|Jamie
|1
|Democrats No LONGER The Party Of Your Fathers
|5 hr
|Me again
|4
|London City Council
|9 hr
|Everyone Else
|7
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC