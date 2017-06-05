Cops hunt man who sent bomb threats to 18 businesses via fax
Cops are searching for Emerson Eduardo Rodriguez Setim, an unhinged menace who has faxed threats to 18 city businesses since May 27. Cops are searching for Emerson Eduardo Rodriguez Setim, an unhinged menace who has faxed threats to 18 city businesses since May 27. On Tuesday, a man using that name sent five Midtown businesses the same menacing missive beginning about 8:30 a.m. "Good morning. I will be brief," the fax read.
