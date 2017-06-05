Cops hunt man who sent bomb threats t...

Cops hunt man who sent bomb threats to 18 businesses via fax

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: New York Daily News

Cops are searching for Emerson Eduardo Rodriguez Setim, an unhinged menace who has faxed threats to 18 city businesses since May 27. Cops are searching for Emerson Eduardo Rodriguez Setim, an unhinged menace who has faxed threats to 18 city businesses since May 27. On Tuesday, a man using that name sent five Midtown businesses the same menacing missive beginning about 8:30 a.m. "Good morning. I will be brief," the fax read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Older Women Wearing Short Shorts!!!! (Jul '10) 18 min Bigsexy 42 172
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 43 min another viewer 164,281
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 59 min Princess Hey 1,603
Homosexuals in the Church 1 hr hmmm 24
Tanning bed bulbs 5 hr Jamie 1
Democrats No LONGER The Party Of Your Fathers 5 hr Me again 4
London City Council 9 hr Everyone Else 7
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC