All arrested as part of London attack...

All arrested as part of London attack investigation released without charge

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

One was Khuram Butt, who was known to the British security services, and appeared in a TV documentary a year ago about a radical group which supports Islamic State jihadists. "I don't see that the president is picking a fight with the mayor of London at all", said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min Betty 164,167
Dem run out of town hall 1 hr Libs always lie 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 3 hr Litmus 778
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 6 hr Princess Hey 1,590
who do girl like more country boys or city boys? (Oct '08) 9 hr hjiuo 1,064
Hells Angels said they are opening a Club House... (Oct '11) 14 hr Crazy train 28
steven wilson from jackson county worked at wal... 16 hr robinson stave 1
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC