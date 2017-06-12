6 killed, dozens injured in massive L...

6 killed, dozens injured in massive London high-rise blaze

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. Some desperate residents threw their children from high windows, hoping someone on the ground would catch them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 1 hr Level Green 1,628
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Paul 164,385
Whoeva 3 hr Lol4eva 2
Ricky Smallwood 4 hr Kim 23
wreck on 192 at 5pm 6/16/2017 5 hr 2wasteofair 6
What happened to Ovis Jr Amburgey (Jul '12) 6 hr Lol4eva 3
Dem war on women 8 hr Libs are hater 3
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Laurel County was issued at June 18 at 11:36PM EDT

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC