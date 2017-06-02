Photo submitted Dressed to Kill, a KISS tribute band, will perform at the 2017 Harlan County Poke Sallet Festival at 9 p.m. on Friday. Dressed To Kill, Harlan County's own KISS tribute band, will perform at the 62nd annual Poke Sallet Festival on Friday at 9 p.m. The band is comprised of Christian Fugate , Mike Collins , Brandon Collins and Casey Miracle last performed at the festival in 2013.

