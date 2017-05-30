Knox County Escapee Apprehended In Laurel County

On Monday afternoon, approximately 12:39 p.m., deputies received information from an off-duty London Police Officer concerning a suspicious individual observed off Cherry Avenue, approximately 10 miles south of London-the individual fled on foot. Deputies were notified and information was developed between Laurel and Knox County Sheriff's deputies resulting in Jason Shelby Merida being located in a mobile home off Ky 1223.

