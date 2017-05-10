Former deputy jailer convicted of beating inmate who died

A federal jury has convicted a former eastern Kentucky deputy jailer of using excessive force against an inmate, who died. The U.S. attorney's office said 60-year-old William Curtis Howell was also convicted Thursday in London, Kentucky, of deliberately ignoring the serious medical needs of the inmate, 54-year-old Larry Trent, who was in jail on a DUI charge.

