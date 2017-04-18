Water Main Break Closes Intersection In Versailles
A 13-year-old teen accidentally shot himself on Instagram live as his friends watched. According to 11 Alive, Malachi Hemphill was live on the social media site Instagram handling the gun when it went off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|another viewer
|163,298
|randolph scott boswell out of jail (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Randolph
|16
|Laurel Cookie Factory -- what do you think? (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Awww
|9,416
|have you been raped or molested and never told ... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|The Real Yeti
|190
|Daniel Mason Melissa proffitt
|2 hr
|ryan
|3
|Ricky Smallwood
|2 hr
|Stupid
|1
|Erin Butcher/Attorney at Law... Discontinuing P... (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Woa
|11
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC