SUV going wrong way hits car in Kentucky, 2 killed

1 hr ago

Media outlets report the head-on accident happened Sunday night just north of London. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the SUV was traveling the wrong way on state Route 30. The accident remains under investigation.

