Police Looking For Subject Who Fired Shot In Richmond Bar
RICHMOND, Ky Police in Richmond are asking for the public's help to identify the man who shot a gun in the Copper Still Bar during the early hours of Sunday morning. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla - The local sheriff's office reports a Kentucky teenager was bitten by a shark in Destin, Florida, on Sunday... SANFORD, FL - A victim in a fatal shooting could be seen on police body camera video arguing with her boyfriend, Allen Cashe, the man accused of taking an AK-47 and going on a shooting rampage, killing Latina Herring and her 8-year-old son and attempting to kill her 7-year-old son, her father and two bystanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Ashley 37
|8 min
|Lol
|14
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|48 min
|Secular
|162,034
|Lib female senator pays female staff less
|1 hr
|Stray- Dog
|7
|Malia obama drunk in public
|2 hr
|kate
|22
|Kremlin connection confirmed
|3 hr
|fred g
|4
|Lib lie on trump as always
|3 hr
|fred g
|11
|Laurel Cookie Factory -- what do you think? (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|Lucy
|9,446
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC