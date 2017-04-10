One Hospitalized In Laurel Co. Crash

Friday Apr 7

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky A woman is in UK hospital after a crash on Conley Road in Laurel County this morning. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tonya Gray, of London, was traveling northbound when it crossed over into the opposing lane, then travelled back across both lanes of traffic in left the roadway striking a garbage container, then a tree.

