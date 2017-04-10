Midas share tips: Central London prop...

Midas share tips: Central London property firm Shaftesbury

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Brian Bickell became book-keeper and company secretary of Shaftesbury in 1986, when it was a sleepy family-owned firm and he was the first employee. Today, aged 62, he is chief executive of this specialised, Central London property group, which is valued on the Stock Exchange at more than A 2.7 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Betty 162,627
Laurel Cookie Factory -- what do you think? (Jun '08) 7 hr marty 9,413
Aisin (AAC) London, Ky UAW 10 hr Jimmy Crackcorn 6
Media to ban all liberal from TV 13 hr Dumb Lib 4
Schumer under investigation in foreign plot 16 hr Libs are dumb 3
Earth day 1970 got I wronged 16 hr Toby 3
Why is my dong so long? 21 hr Bear Watching 8
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,330,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC