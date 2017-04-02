Jack Richardson awards: Classical, jazz get spotlight

Christine Newland is this year's winner for the best classical instrumental solo at the Jack Richardson classical and jazz music awards, presented Sunday night at Aeolian Hall. The Jack Richardson classical and jazz music awards gala was held at the Aeolian Hall with performances by a who's who of London jazz and classical music scene including Chad Louwerse, Sonja Gustafson, Kings College Chamber Choir , London Jazz Orchestra and Rebelheart Collective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.